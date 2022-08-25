DTE Post SSC Diploma 2022 CAP Round 1 Allotment Published - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has published on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Thursday August 25, 2022 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1"
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DEN22 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".
4. Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1"
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DEN22 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".
4. Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 1 result today. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Students should also note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 result today, confirmation of the offered/allotted seat should be done from August 26 to 29, 2022, as per the Post SSC Diploma admission and counselling schedule.
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 13, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Confirmation of admission: August 26 to 29, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II : August 31, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II through candidate’Login by the Candidate: September 01 to 04, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 06, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 13, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Confirmation of admission: August 26 to 29, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II : August 31, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II through candidate’Login by the Candidate: September 01 to 04, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 06, 2022.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 02, 2022. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as June 30, 2022. It was however extended six times - first time till July 07, second time till July 14, third time till July 21, fourth time till July 28, fifth time till August 04, and the sixth and final time till August 11, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Provisional Merit List of Candidates on August 13, 2022 and Final Merit List on August 18, 2022.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.