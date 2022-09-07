DTE Dierct 2nd Year Diploma 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2022-23 on its official website dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday September 07, 2022.
Candidates should note that based on the choices filled and rank in the Final Merit List student, will be allotted seats in DSD22 CAP Round II the result of which will be released today.
DTE Maharashtra had released Direct 2nd Year Diploma Vacant Seats for Round 2 on September 01. Candidates were asked to submit college options and choices for CAP Round 2 till September 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 2 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.
Students should also note that after the display of Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 result today, confirmation of the offered/allotted seat should be done from September 08 to 12, 2022, as per the DSD22 Post SSC Diploma admission and counselling schedule.
DTE Maharashtra had published the DSD 22 Final Merit List on August 19, 2022. Based on this list, Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result was published on August 26, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1 seat: August 27 to 30, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022
• Option form and choice submission for CAP Round 2: September 02 to 06, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 07, 2022
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 2 seat: September 08 to 11, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 13, 2022
• Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III : September 18, 2022
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission is conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
