DTE MAH Direct 2nd Yr Diploma Round 1 Allotment 2022 - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering CAP Round 2022: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday August 26, 2022 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Students should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 result today, confirmation of the offered/allotted seat should be done from August 27 to 30, 2022, as per the Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admission and counselling schedule.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 20, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 24, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1 seat: August 27 to 30, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 07, 2022
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on July 10, 2022.
Last date of online application and document verification was initially fixed as July 08, 2022. It was however extended five times - first time till July 15, second time till July 22, third time till July 29, fourth time till August 05 and fifth time till August 12, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra earlier also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
DTE Maharashtra published the Provisional Merit List of Candidates on August 14, 2022 and Final Merit List on August 19, 2022.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission is conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
