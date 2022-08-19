DTE Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2022 Final Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Final Merit List 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Friday August 19, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Provisional Merit List of Candidates on August 14, 2022. Students were asked to check their details and raise request for correction, if any, before August 18, 2022.
After assessing all correction requests, DTE Maharashtra will publish today i.e. Friday August 19, 2022 the Final Merit List of candidates who have registered for Direct Second Year (DSD 22) Post SSC Diploma Admission Counselling for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that all further admission process, including CAP Round 1 and consequent round allotments will be done based on the Final Merit List. No change will be allowed in the Merit List henceforth.
After the publication of DSD22 Final Merit List today, candidates will need to submit their options on or before August 24, 2022.
Based on the selected options, Direct Second Year Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment will be published on August 26, 2022.
1. Click here to go to Admission website: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Final Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Final Merit List for Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
1. Click here to go to Admission website: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Final Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Final Merit List for Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2022 Direct Second Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Final Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 20, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 24, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 20, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 24, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022.
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on July 10, 2022.
Last date of online application and document verification was initially fixed as July 08, 2022. It was however extended five times - first time till July 15, second time till July 22, third time till July 29, fourth time till August 05 and fifth time till August 12, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra earlier also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission is conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.