CUET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released - Check PDF Here

CUET Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website cuet.samarth.ac.in the Provisional Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022).
Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, the NTA has also released Question Paper and Recorded Response (OMR Sheet) of Candidates.
"The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2022 to challenge", the NTA said in a notification.
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.
"The last date to challenge the CUET Answer Key is September 10, 2022", the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. Click on the 'Sign in' tab and Login with your Application Number, Password or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth.
3. Click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.
4. The CUET UG answer key will be displayed on the screen
5. Check the answer key and verify your responses
6. Download it and take a print for future reference.
Candidates should note that to challenge the answer sheet and raise objection on candidates responses, they need to pay the fees in online mode only.
"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium", the NTA said.
Candidates should note that the NTA will prepare CUET UG Result based on the Final Answer Key, CUET Final Answer Key will be published after the last date of challenge and all objections are assessed.
National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022
to 30 August 2022 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.
NTA has not officially confirmed the date and time to declare CUET result. It can however declare it any time after September 10, 2022.
The government has introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from this year for admission in various undergraduate courses.
According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the students successfully cracking the CUET will be eligible for admission in 90 different universities.
The universities that have agreed to grant admission based on CUET included Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamiah, Banaras Hindu University, besides 43 central universities across the country.
