All UG admissions in Central varsities will be based on CUET

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday said all admission in undergraduate (UG) courses will be held based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and not on the basis of Class 12th score.
While talking to NDTV, UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar also said that CUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
About the likely date and mode of the common entrance test (CUET 2022), Kumar said it will be held in the first week of July in Online Mode. He also said that the online application and registration for CUET will begin in April first week.
About the exam pattern, he said CUET will have multiple choice single answer objective questions.
The application process will be online and start in the first week of April.
"Speaking strictly from the students' perspective, the introduction of the CUET will be a great relief for students across the country", Kumar said asking universities in different states of the country to use CUET score for UG admission.
On eligibility criteria of CUET that will also be applicabe for UG admission in Delhi University, Kumar said anyone who has passed class 12 exams can take the common entrance test.
"However, class 12 marks may be used by universities to set admission criteria," the UGC chairperson added.
