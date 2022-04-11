AMU admissions to be based on CUET UG 2022 score

AMU Admission 2022: In a major decision Aligarh Muslim University announced that it will adopt Common University Admission Test (CUET) as the screening mechanism for admissions in Undergraduate (UG) courses.
"AMU Admission 2022 for undergraduate courses will be managed or facilitated based on CUET score", the university said in a statement.
"The decision was taken at the Academic Council (AC) meeting held on Saturday, which approved the proposal of joining the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses for the current academic session", it said.
The AMU Academic Council's decision was taken after the University Grants Commission (UGC) said all admissions in undergraduate (UG) courses will be held based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and not on the basis of Class 12th score.
The university further said that adoption of CUET will not impact its internal reservation policy.
"Despite adoption of CUET 2022 as primary admission criteria for few courses, certain provisions of the varsity will remain unaffected. This means that the internal reservation policy followed by the AMU along with the Vice-Chancellor’s nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge courses and Madar'is will remain unaffected", the university said.
AMU reservation includes internal quota and all nomination quotas of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, children of university employees, children of alumni, children of central government employees recently posted/ transferred to Aligarh, belonging to a distant state, or Union Territory, physically challenged, NCC cadet, outstanding sportsperson, outstanding debater, children of Armed Forces who died in combat shall remain intact.
AMU also listed the courses in which the admission will not be based on CUET.
"The university will not consider CUET 2022 scores for B.Tech and Post-Graduate level courses. Similarly, admission to Class 11, Diploma Courses and School Admissions under AMU will also remain unaffected and will be managed independently", the varsity said.
While the university has decided to adopt CUET 2022 as a screening mechanism for candidates for UG admissions, this process will be managed through an independent counselling process. The counselling process will consider CUET 2022 score but the mechanism and counselling regulations will remain unchanged from the previous years.
The statement issued by AMU also said that candidates who pass out from AMU recognized madrasas or institutions will also be eligible to seek admission under CUET 2022 framework if they meet the laid down eligibility criteria.
