KEAM 2022 Option Filling for Engineering, Architecture starts

KEAM 2022: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are seeking admission in Engineering and Architecture courses to complete option registration through official website.
"Candidates who are qualified for admission to Engineering and Architecture courses - 2022 can register their options through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in upto 19.09.2022,10.00 AM", CEE Kerala said while announcing the start of the activities related to the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Engineering and Architecture Courses for the year 2022-23 that commenced on September 14, 2022.
Students are advised to carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Option Registration" to complete option selection.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Option Registration" to complete option selection.
CEE Kerala said candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances.
"The options available in this phase cannot be registered afresh in the subsequent phases of allotment. Hence, candidates should register all available options of Engineering and Architecture courses in which they wish to get admission", CEE Kerala said.
As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2022 First Phase Allotment will be published on September 21, 2022.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: September 14, 2022
• Trial allotment publication: September 18, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: September 19, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication: September 21, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: September 22 to 26, 2022.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: September 14, 2022
• Trial allotment publication: September 18, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: September 19, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication: September 21, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: September 22 to 26, 2022.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List of Engineering stream.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2022 result on August 04, 2022. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on September 06, 2022.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.