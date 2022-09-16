Tanzeel Mansoor Ali Among MHT CET 2022 Toppers - Full List

MHT CET 2022 Topper List: A total of 27 students from different districts of Maharashtra have topped the MHT CET 2022 exams conducted by Maharashtra CET Cell for admission to Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and other professional courses.
A total of 13 students have topped MHT CET 2022 PCM group whereas 14 students have secured 100.0000000 percentile and shared the 1st rank in MHT
CET 2022 PCB group.
Tanzeel Mansoor Ali – a female student from Mumbai, has found her place in the list of 13 students who made to the MHT CET 2022 toppers list in PCM group.
Others who scored 100.0000000 percentile and shared the 1st rank in MHT CET 2022 PCM group are:
Gohil Hardik Pratap, Utkarsh Pant, Jay Haresh Mehta, Shah Tarang Rishikesh, Deshmukh Sharayu Shivajirao, Ekansh Ravi Shankar, Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath, Wadkar Srujan Nitin, Sacchit Moreshwar Kale, Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy, Kher Manan Sonali And Manvi Bengani.
The 14 students who scored 100.0000000 percentile and shared the 1st rank in MHT CET 2022 PCB group are:
Kulkarni Anushka Ashish, Siddharth Shyam Nair, Jadhav Varad Vaibhav, Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao, Neeraj Kailash Kakrania, Aarya Vinay Sahani, Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand, Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant, Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal, Patil Asmita Satish, Moralwar Sainath Santosh, Nishad Sanjay Shirke, Saksham Karande And Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar.
Besides these students who topped the MHT CET Merit List in Open Category, 24 students - 12 in PCM and 12 PCB, have been listed in Topper List of SC, ST, OBC, NT-C and NT-B categories.
According to the MHT CET 2022 result data provided by Maharashtra CET Cell, a total of 467,379 students from Maharashtra and outside had appeared for the entrance exam registering an attendance of 77.13%.
MHT CET this year for PCM Group was held from August 05 to 10 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group was held from August 11 to 18, 2022. Maharashtra CET Cell declared the MHT CET 2022 result on Thursday September 15.
MHT CET 2022 was conducted for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) in Online Mode separately.
