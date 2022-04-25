MHT CET 2022 rescheduled to August 05-18

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has rescheduled MHT CET 2022 exam conducted for admission in First Year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other Professional Courses to August.
As per the MHT CET notification released earlier, MHT CET 2022 was scheduled to be held from June 11 to 23.
Maharashtra CET Cell now says the annual entrance exam will be held from August 05 to 18, 2022.
The CET Cell said MHT CET 2022 for PCM Group will be held from August 05 to 10 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group will be held from August 11 to 18, 2022.
“There will not be any exam on August 15 and 16”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell further said that MAH MCA CET 2022 will be held on June 27, 2022 as per the original schedule.
Similarly, there is also no change in other entrance exams and they will be held as per the announced schedule.
Accordingly, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 will be held from June 24 to 26, MAH B HMCT CET 2022 and MAH M HMCT CET 2022 on June 28, and MAH M Arch CET 2022 on June 28.
The CET Cell will also conduct M.Ed CET, B, M.P.Ed. CET, B.P.Ed. CET and other entrances exams as per the schedule announced earlier.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2022 from February 10. The last date of application was March 31. It was later extended till April 15 without late fees and till April 23, 2022 with late fees.
