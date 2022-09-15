MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB Results Today - Direct Link

MHT CET 2022 Result: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to declare the result of students who appeared for MHT CET 2022 – Engineering (PCM) and Medical (PCB), on its official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org today i.e. Thursday September 15, 2022.
The Maharashtra CET Cell in a notification dated August 30, 2022 said it will release the MHT CET result and score that will be available to students in candidate log-in on Thursday September 15, 2022.
"MHT CET result, PCM and PCB both, will be declared by 05:00 PM on September 15 2022". the Maharashtra CET Cell said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Login using ID and Password.
3. Click on "MHT CET Result 2022" as per your choice PCM or PCB
4. MHT CET Result (PCM or PCB) in PDF should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
Candidates should note that though the CET Cell has fixed 05:00 PM today the time to declare the MHT CET result, some delay is possible as uploading of result data takes time.
Also, while accessing the MHT CET result website, response could be slow. In such a case, candidates should exhibit restraint and should not get panicked. This happens as a large number of students try checking their result at the same time.
MHT CET this year for PCM Group was held from August 05 to 10 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group was held from August 11 to 18, 2022.
The CET Cell also conducted on August 29 MHT CET Re-exams for the students who could not attend the entrance exam on the scheduled date and time due to technical issues like server failure or heavy rain.
The CET Cell published the MHT CET Answer Key on September 1, asking the students to raise objection if any till 05:00 pm on September 04, 2022.
MHT CET is held for admission in First year Engineering (FE BE), First Year Pharmacy (B Pharm), First Year Medical (MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS) and other professional courses.
Candidates should note Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct Engineering, Pharmacy and Medical counselling for the year 2022-23 based on the score and merit list rank of the students in MHT CET.
The counselling schedule will be published by the CET Cell on its official website soon.
