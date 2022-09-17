Watch: 24 dead in fresh escalation between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

Bishkek: At least 24 people have been reportedly killed amid the fresh clashes between the two neighbouring countries Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Friday.
Both of the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.
"From the Tajik side, shelling of the positions of the Kyrgyz side continues, and in some areas intense battles are going on," news agency Reuters reported citing a statement by Kyrgyz border service.
The Kyrgyz health ministry later said 24 citizens had been killed and 87 wounded, Russia's Interfax news agency said.
Clashes on the border that began earlier this week grew into large-scale fighting on Friday involving tanks, artillery and rocket launchers.
As part of the shelling, Tajik forces struck the regional capital, Batken, with rockets.
Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry said 136,000 people were evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting.
An attempt to establish a ceasefire quickly failed on Friday and artillery shelling resumed later in the day.
Border guard chiefs of the two countries met around midnight and agreed to create a joint monitoring group work to help end hostilities. It was not immediately clear whether the meeting had any effect on the fighting.
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, both former Soviet republics, host Russian military bases and have close ties with Moscow. The latest fighting between the two countries comes against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
