Meet Pappu, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai's kin, who is serving afflicted cows since 1985

Bahraich: Meet Pappu Kidwai, kin of freedom fighter and former union minister Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district who has been serving afflicted cows for the past 37 years.
Regardless of the restrictions of the religion and society, Pappu Kidwai offers five-time namaz and has devoted his whole life for serving cows and other animals.
When the animals of Terai region are affected, Pappu Kidwai not only makes arrangement for its treatment but also makes medicines.
People of the area believe that if Pappu Kidwai is there, then there is no need to worry about animals.
For the treatment of cows, neither Pappu Kidwai takes anyone's help, nor he is associated with any organisation.
Pappu Kidwai told IANS that he has been serving cows since 1985.
"If cow, buffalo, dog, cat or any other animal is suffering from any disease, I attend on the afflicted. If anyone calls me to their place for treatment of their livestock, I do that for free," Pappu Kidwai said.
He said that he makes medicines with the money earned from farming.
He prepares ointment like iodex and betadine at home itself with the skills he inherited from his father.
Pappu Kidwai's father A. H. Kidwai, who used to work in veterinary department, knew surefire tips and tricks of treatment of animals.
Pappu Yadav has treated around 5,000 animals till now. Besides providing treatment to animals with maggot infestations and those who suffered injury, he takes care of the animals till it completely recovers.
Not only this, he tells masses about benefits of petting a cow and spread awareness among them on different types of diseases that animals suffer.
Pappu Kidwai said he has spent lakhs of rupees on treatment of animals.
He said that he is being helped by police in catching injured or diseased cows. He said that he receives a lot of help in this regard from veterinary officer Balwant Singh. Lions club has also distributed free medicines at several places.
Lands on which there is no cultivation can be used for growing fodder. Due to lack of fodder, villagers leave livestock on road, Pappu Kidwai said.
He appealed that along with building cow shelters, the government should also make arrangements for the fodder.
Ghazipur chief veterinary officer S K Rawat said that when he was posted in Bahraich, at that time he met Pappu Kidwai, who is an animal lover and has been serving the diseased and injured livestock.
Bahraich resident Dharmendra said that animals, who get injured in road accidents, are being served by Pappu Kidwai since many years.
