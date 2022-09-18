Ruckus in Punjab university over porn videos of women hostellers

Chandigarh: A woman hosteller of a private university in Punjab's Mohali was arrested on Sunday for making porn videos on her phone of at least eight fellow hosteller while taking bath.
She illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.
As students came to know that their photos went viral, there was a ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali overnight with crowds of hostellers staging a massive protest.
Students shouted slogans:
'We want justice'.
Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals.
Also, the college management is pressurising the students to not report the matter to the police.
The police and the university administration have rubbished social media posts claiming that several girls attempted to die by suicide after their videos leaked only.
The privately-run university's officials have said one girl was hospitalised after she fainted, and her condition is now stable.
"One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her," Mohali police chief Vivek Soni said.
Woman students had earlier said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.
During the protest, police had to cane-charge students to disperse them.
Meanwhile, Punjab police said, the woman, a hosteler, has been arrested and accused of voyeurism and under the IT Act.
Her boyfriend, Sunny Mehta, has also been arrested from Shimla by the Punjab police.
The police are still investigating the matter and the accused woman's phone has been sent for forensic tests, which can spot and recover deleted videos. The area around the bathroom is also being checked for hidden cameras.
