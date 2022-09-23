JoSAA 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today - Direct Link

JoSAA 2022 Seat Allocation Round 1: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to publish the First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2022-23 today on Friday September 23, 2022.
Candidates can access JoSAA First Round Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 10:00 am today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. lick on the tab marked with "Round -1: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
4. Enter JEE Main 2022 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2022 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.
Candidates should also note that First round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from September 23 to 26, 2022 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.
JoSAA had published on September 18, 2022 First Round of Mock Seat Allotment whereas it published on September 20 the Mock Seat Allocation 2 on its official website.
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 2 Seat Allocation result on September 28, Round 3 result on October 03, Round 4 result on October 08, Round 5 result on October 12 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2022 counselling will be published on October 16, as per the JoSAA schedule 2022.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: September 12, 2022.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST: September 18, 2022
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST: September 20, 2022
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: September 21, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): September 23, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): September 28, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022
JoSAA registration and choice filling started from September 12, 2022 after JEE Advanced 2022 result was declared by IIT Bombay September 11, 2022.
