JoSAA 2022 Registration, Choice Filling Start - Direct Link

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022: JoSAA online registration process and choice filling through the official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions on the basis of JEE Advanced 2022 score has started from today i.e. Monday September 12.
JoSAA 2022 online registration started today at 10:00 am. The last date for JoSAA 2022 Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as September 21, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration and Choice Filling"
3. Enter your JEE (Main) 2022 Application Number, Password and Security Pin
4. Click on Login
5. Proceed with the instructions to complete the Registration Process
Candidates should note that there will be a total of six rounds of JOSAA Counselling for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on September 23, Round 2 result will be declared on September 28, Round 3 result on October 03, Round 4 result on October 08, Round 5 result on October 12 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2022 counselling will be published on October 16, as per the JoSAA schedule 2022.
Before the declaration of JOSAA Round 1 allotment result, there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on September 18 and that of second will be out on September 20.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: September 12, 2022.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST: September 18, 2022
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST: September 20, 2022
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: September 21, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): September 23, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): September 28, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2022 result is declared by IIT Bombay Sunday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct six rounds that is 1st through 6th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2022.
Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .
Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.
Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.
