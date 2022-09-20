JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment [2] Today - Check Here

JoSAA 2022 Mock Seat Allotment 2: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2022 score is set to publish on its official website josaa.nic.in Mock Seat Allocation 2, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Tuesday September 20, 2022.
"2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment will be published on Tuesday September 20, 2022", the JoSAA Counselling schedule 2022 said.
Candidates should note that JoSAA Mock Allotment 2 will be published based on the choices filled by the candidates from September 12 when the JoSAA registration was started till September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST.
JoSAA had published on Sunday September 18, 2022 Mock Allotment 1 based on choices and options submitted till September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST, according to the JEE Advanced 2022 counselling.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2022 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Mock Allotment Result 2" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2022 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
Candidates should note that even after the display of Mockt Test allotment result today, online registration and counselling process will continue as it is as the last date of application is September 21, 2022.
Candidates should also note that this is just a mock allocation and not final allotment of seats. Mock allocation is published to give candidates an idea of how the counselling process is done.
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on September 23, Round 2 result will be declared on September 28, Round 3 result on October 03, Round 4 result on October 08, Round 5 result on October 12 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2022 counselling will be published on October 16, as per the JoSAA schedule 2022.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: September 12, 2022.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST: September 18, 2022
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST: September 20, 2022
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: September 21, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): September 23, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): September 28, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022
JoSAA registration and choice filling started from September 12, 2022 after JEE Advanced 2022 result was declared by IIT Bombay Sunday.
