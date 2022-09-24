DTE Post HSC Diploma 2022: HMCT, SCT Round 1 Allotment Today, Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish on its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday September 24, 2022 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Hotel Management in Catering Technology (D.HMCT) and Surface Coating Technology (D.SCT) for the year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra is only releasing Post HSC Diploma Allotment Result of candidates registered for Diploma in Surface Coating (D.SCT) and Hotel Management (D.HMCT). D Pharmacy Allotment List will be released later on. The exact date and time is not fixed yet.
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. It released the Provisional Merit List and Final Merit List of D.HMCT and D.SCT respectively on Sep 14 and Sep 18, 2022. Post HSC Diploma in D Pharmacy Merit List will be released on October 02, 2022, according to the revised counselling schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on D.HMCT or D.Surface Coating link as per your course
3. Click on “D.HMCT Round 1 Allotment Result” or “D.SCT Round 1 Allotment List” on the home page.
4. Log-in using User ID and Password.
5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.
6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2022 Post HSC Diploma in Surface Coating (D.SCT) and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (D.HMCT) Allotment Result 2022. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students from September 20 to 22, 2022 and subject to seat availability and merit.
Candidates should also note that students need to confirm their admission September 25 to 27, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 09 to September 12, 2022
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 15 to 17, 2022.
• Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2022.
• Display of Post HSC Diploma Pharmacy (Pharm D and D Pharm) Provisional Merit List: September 25, 2022 and Final Merit List on September 29, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 19, 2022.
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: Septmeber 20 to 22, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 24, 2022.
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 25 to 27, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 28, 2022
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 03, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharmacy), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (D.HMCT).
