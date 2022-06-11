Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2022: Registration Starts, Apply Here

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2022-23: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pharmacy, SCT and HMCT Admissions 2022-2023 has started through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Admission process for Post HSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra started on June 09, 2022. Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra is fixed as July 08, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra has launched a new website for this year's Post HSC Diploma admission. The website looks good, fast and more user friendly as compared to the earlier website.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on June 09, 2022 and will continue till July 08, 2022", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma Admission Notification for the year 2022.
Last date of online application, document verification, and facility of documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats has been fixed as July 08, 2022.
Online Registration: June 09 to July 08, 2022
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2022
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 12 to July 14, 2022
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 15, 2022
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has release on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Diploma CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
DTE has started admission process of Post HSC and Post SSC Diploma admission for 2022-23 a day after the announcement of HSC result on June 08, 2022.
The students who have taken Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology can apply for Post HSC Diploma courses.
