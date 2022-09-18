DTE Post HSC Diploma 2022: HMCT, SCT Final Merit List Today, Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish on its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Sunday September 18, 2022 Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Hotel Management in Catering Technology (D.HMCT) and Surface Coating Technology (D.SCT) for the year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra is only releasing Final Merit List of candidates registered for Diploma in Surface Coating (D.SCT) and Hotel Management (D.HMCT). D Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List will be released on Sep 25 and Final Merit List on Sep 29, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharm D, D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 08, 2022. It was however extended ten times – the last time till September 12, 2022.
In the meantime, DTE decided to publish Merit List of Pharmacy, HMCT and SCT separately. This is unlike from 2021 and earlier years when Merit list of all the three Post HSC Diploma Courses used to be released on the same day.
At the same time, DTE Maharashtra also allowed those seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy to apply till September 23, 2022.
On the other hand for the candidates seeking admission in Hotel Management and Surface Coating, the Final Merit List of all Registered Candidates will be published today. DTE Maharashtra had earlier published the D.SCT and D.HMCT Provisional Merit List on Sep 14, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on D.HMCT or D.Surface Coating link as per your course
3. Click on “D.HMCT Final Merit Status” or “D.SCT Final Merit Status” on the home page.
4. Log-in using User ID and Password.
5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.
6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2022 Post HSC Diploma in Surface Coating (D.SCT) and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (D.HMCT) Merit List 2022. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that grievance, if any, in the Provisional Merit List should be submitted from September 15 to 17, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 09 to September 12, 2022
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 15 to 17, 2022.
• Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2022.
• Display of Post HSC Diploma Pharmacy (Pharm D and D Pharm) Provisional Merit List: September 25, 2022 and Final Merit List on September 29, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 19, 2022.
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: Septmeber 20 to 22, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 24, 2022.
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 25 to 27, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 28, 2022
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (D.HMCT).
