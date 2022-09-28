De-facto ruler already, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed as PM

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom's Prime Minister, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a royal decree.
Mohammed bin Salman, the de-facto ruler of the Kingdom, was earlier Deputy Prime Minister, with King Salman as the Prime Minister. He was also Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia.
By appointing Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister, a role till now held by King Salman, the 86-year-old monarch continues a slow but steady transfer of power in the Kingdom.
The King also issued a decree on Tuesday ordering a cabinet reshuffle, elevating Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman as the Defence Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.
Prince Khalid, younger brother of Mohammed bin Salman, was Deputy Defence Minister and has now been elevated after the latest reshuffle.
Heads of ministries that were kept unchanged include the Energy Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Investment Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Finance Minister.
The royal decree reaffirmed all the other senior ministers in their posts, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih.
