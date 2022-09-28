Now, jail police personnel go on Mass Leave in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Hundreds of police personnel serving at various jails in Gujarat on Wednesday went on a mass casual leave demanding a pay hike at par with other police personnel and State Reserve Police Force.
.
Recently, the state government had announced a Rs 250 crore package for other police personnel and even SRP jawans, but left out the jail police personnel.
"We were recruited along with police personnel, have undergone the same training, only our duty is different, it does not mean we are not entitled for pay hike benefit," the agitators said.
Instead of their transfers across the state, it should be limited to zones, like South Gujarat, Central Gujarat or Saurashtra instead of transfer to any jail in the state, they said underlining another issue.
Jail police have threatened to gherao the state assembly and even launch an aggressive movement if their demands are not met.
On September 17, teachers and government employees from various departments in Gujarat have gone on Mass Casual Leave (CL) on Saturday despite their association's leaders agreeing to the government announcement.
They went on strike even as the state government said that it had accepted 14 demands of teachers and other government employees.
The associations however rejected government's claim and went on mass leave.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.