Punjab: Firing in Bhatinda Military Station, 4 Dead

Chandigarh: A firing incident inside Punjab's Bathinda Military Station killed four people, the Army said on Wednesday.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) South West Command confirmed the firing incident, which took place at 4.35 a.m. inside the station.
In a statement, the Army said:
"Firing was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda military station. The mil Stn Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed."
"Search operations, are in progress", the statement said.
"Four Fatal casualties reported, further details being ascertained", it added.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the incident happened inside the officers’ mess of the military station. Identities of all the victims are being ascertained. The shooter was in civilian dress.
All the four deceased are from 80 Medium Regiment.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana meanwhile told the media "it was not a terror attack and seemed to be some internal development in the military station".
He said the police teams have been on spot for an in-depth investigation and assisting the local military authorities.
Preliminary reports said the incident seems to be an incident of fratricide. Sources said an INSAS rifle from the unit and some rounds of ammunition had gone missing from the unit premises a few days ago.
The military installation in Bathinda is crucial as it is the headquarters of 10 Corps, which falls under the jurisdiction of the South Western Command based in Jaipur in Rajasthan.
The military station is located along the National Highway-7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch that further leads to Rajasthan.
