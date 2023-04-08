Watch Younes Shahmoradi - The Winner of 3mn SAR in Otr Elkalam Qur'an Contest

Riyadh: Younes Shahmoradi of Iran won the first prize (3 million Saudi Riyals) in the 2023 (1444 AH) Edition of the International Qur'an Contest titled “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”) as per the result of the final episode announced Friday April 7, 2023.
"Younes Shahmoradi of Iran wins the first place in the Quran Recitation category with a prize of 3 million Saudi Riyals", the organisers announced Friday.
"Abdulaziz Al-Faqih of Saudi Arabia wins the second prize amounting 2 million Saudi Riyals", the orgainsers said while announcing the "Prizes for the most beautiful Quran recitation competition".
The 3rd prize of 1 million Saudi Riyal went to Zakaria Al-Zirik of Morocco and the 4th prize in the most beautiful Quran recitation competition went to Abdullah Mohammed Al-Daghri of Morocco.
Besides the above winners, prizes were also given to 6 other contestants who made the top 10 winners.
In the Adhan (call to prayer) contest, Muhammad Al Sharif of Saudi Arabia and Diaa Al-Din (Ziya ud ddin) from Indonesia respectively secured the first and second prizes, winning SR2 million and SR1 million respectively.
The third prize in the international Adhaan contest went to Rahif Al-Hajj of Lebanon whereas the fourth prize had been won by Ibrahim Asad, a young contestant who came from the United Kingdom.
The winners of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation and Adhaan (Call to prayer) competitions were announced today after 16 rounds held in 4 stages.
The competition, which began its early stages in 2019, aims to highlight the beautiful voices in reciting the Holy Quran and raising the call to prayer.
More than 40,000 contestants from around the world had participated in the contest. Of them, 36 participants qualified for the final stage held in the Saudi capital Riyadh during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
