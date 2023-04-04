BJP Incites Riots When Becomes Weak: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Monday accused the ruling Bhartia Janata Party (BJP) of inciting communal riots to polarize votes in its favour.
“Whenever the BJP feels that it is getting weaker, it incites riots”, he said while talking to reporters outside his residence in New Delhi.
Kharge was replying to reporters who asked him to comment on the recent communal riots that shook India on the occasion of Ram Navami.
"All this is BJP's work", he added.
Similar allegations were earlier made by Abu Asim Azmi, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Commenting on the recent riots in Malavani, Jalgaon and Aurangabad, Azmi said the people participating in Ram Navami deliberately provoke Muslims near mosques, play loud DJ music and instage violence.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister commenting on the communal violence on Ram Navami in Howrah also pointed fingers at the BJP.
"The Central Forces came, stayed in a five-star hotel, instigated riots. They then held a meeting with BJP people and returned", Banerjee said while on a visit to Purba Medinipur Monday.
"Before their arrival, first of all ask them where is the money for 100 days of employment (MGNREGA)? First tell that, then come to Bengal to incite riots", she added in the city where she also distributed public welfare services to the people.
"I will do everything for you (people), but you are requested not to support BJP, the party that creates riots, in Panchayat and 2024 elections," she added.
