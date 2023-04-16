logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Asked 56 questions, case fake: Kejriwal after deposing before CBI

Kejriwal joined the probe at the CBI headquarters at 11.05 a.m. and questioning lasted over nine hours before ending at around 8.15 p.m. Sunday. Read More

Sunday April 16, 2023 11:22 PM, IANS

Asked 56 questions, case fake: Kejriwal after deposing before CBI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was asked as many as 56 questions regarding the excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its questioning on Sunday.

Over 9 hours questioning

Kejriwal joined the probe at the CBI headquarters at 11.05 a.m. and questioning lasted over nine hours before ending at around 8.15 p.m., after which he left the CBI headquarters for his residence.

Holding a press conference at his house, he told media persons that he was asked 56 questions and he gave answers to all.

"AAP is a kattar honest party. We did nothing wrong. They asked me 56 questions. Total case is fake. They don't have anything against us. No evidence. The entire case is bad politics," Kejriwal said.

As of now, no date has been given to Kejriwal for the second round of questioning.

Kejriwal was asked about AAP leader Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the policy got leaked before it was implemented.

A team of senior officials recorded his statement.

Charge sheet

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the mattet and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi's then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED in the case and is presently behind bars.

The Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in and around the CBI's headquarters to avoid any problems and detained 1,305 AAP workers.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
Logo