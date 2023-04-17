Dalit girl student (21) shot dead in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): A 21-year-old Dalit girl student was in the morning Monday shot dead by two men on motorcycle in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh.
The girl who has been identified as Roshni Ahirwar was returning home from Ram Lakhan Patel Mahavidyalaya in Ait after the exam at around 11 am when two men on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle approached her with a country-made pistol in hand, according to local police.
One of them shot her in the head and Roshni died on the spot. Locals rushed to catch the men, but they throw away the weapon and sped away.
Roshni’s father Man Singh Ahirwar said Roshini was dropped to the college by her brother. He said after the exam got over Roshini called saying she had left for home.
“But she was shot dead near Kotra trisection”, he said.
Images circulating on social media shows Roshini who was wearing uniform lying on the road in a pool of blood.
Besides other social media users, the video of the brutal murder has also been shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
"Will the wolves of Godi media and the BJP also celebrate this death?" the party wrote in the caption, in an apparent swipe at celebratory coverage of former MP Atiq Ahmed’s murder Sunday.
