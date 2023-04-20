SC collegium recalls recommendation to transfer Justice Muralidhar to Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recalled its earlier recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar to Madras High Court.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a statement uploaded on apex court's website, said:
"The collegium resolved on 28 September 2022 to transfer Dr Justice S Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa to the Madras High Court."
"The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on 7 August 2023 leaving less than 4 months' time."
"In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S. Muralidhar is recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court by the appointment of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala as its Chief Justice, as the High Court has remained without a permanent Chief Justice for more than 6 months."
In a statement, the collegium said:
"Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala is the senior-most Judge of the High Court of Bombay and has been functioning there since his elevation on 13 March 2010. He would be demitting office on 23 May 2024. His experience of having served as acting Chief Justice in the second largest High Court in the country (with benches at Aurangabad and Nagpur and a seat also at Goa) during the last four months would be useful for him in dispensing justice as Chief Justice in the Madras High Court."
It further added that besides, presently, there is only one Chief Justice from the High Court of Bombay and having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that he is fit and suitable in all respects to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.
"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras."
"The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposed appointment of Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala. In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court," said the statement.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday recommended Justice Ramesh D. Dhanuka as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said the office of the Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay has been lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court.
"Therefore, an appointment to that office is required to be made and Justice Dhanuka was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Bombay on 23 January 2012, and he is due to demit office on 30 May 2023", it added, in a statement uploaded on apex court website.
