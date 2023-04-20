Watch: Congress leader lays Tricolour on Atiq Ahmed’s grave, calls him martyr

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, Rajkumar Singh alias Rajju, laid Indian Tricolour on former MP and MLA Atiq Ahmed’s grave in Prayagraj and called him a martyr.
Rajkumar Singh Rajju is Congress candidate from Azad Square Ward No 4 of Prayagraj in the upcoming local bodies election.
Atiq Ahmed had won five assembly elections from Allahabad (West) constituency, besided wining Parliamentary election from Phulpur seat. Allahabad is last year renamed as Prayagraj.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ahsraf were shot dead while they were talking to media outside a hospital they were taken to for medical check-up. Both were handcuffed and surrounded by police when the assailants gunned them down.
In a video now viral on social media Rajkumar Singh Rajju is seen laying the Tricolour on Atiq Ahmed’s grave, calling him a martyr, saluting and praying for him.
Congress leader Rajkumar Singh alias Raju Bhaiya on Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s grave. pic.twitter.com/Q1QBYIRxEc— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 19, 2023
Congress leader Rajkumar Singh alias Raju Bhaiya on Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s grave. pic.twitter.com/Q1QBYIRxEc
“Long live Atiq Ahmed. You fought for injustice. You deserve Bharat Ratna. Long Live Atiq Ahmed… Long Live Atiq Ahmed…”, he is seen hysterically repeating in the video.
Rajju’s gesture however has landed him trouble as he has not only been suspended by the Congress party but a police case has also been lodged against him.
“Congress candidate from Azad Square Ward No 43, Rajkumar Singh ‘Rajju’ has been expelled. His statement about Atiq Ahmed was his personal views. His candidacy has been cancelled”, the Prayagraj Congress said in a letter issued to him.
After the video went viral, Prayagraj Police took him into custody and registered an FIR against him.
Days after mafia Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead, a lettter of Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen is going viral on social media in which she had expressed apprehension that the duo might be killed on the pretext of remand in the case.
In the purported letter, Shaista had written that the allegations of conspiracy against her, her husband Atiq Ahmed, brother-in-law Ashraf and son Asad in the Umesh Pal murder case are baseless.
According to the letter:
"The allegation that her son Ali is the shooter on the basis of CCTV footage is also baseless."
"The allegation that her son Ali is the shooter on the basis of CCTV footage is also baseless."
Describing it as political vendetta, Shaista has said in the letter that ever since the BSP had declared her as mayor candidate for Prayagraj, a local leader and cabinet minister in the government had started plotting and in the same conspiracy Umesh Pal was murdered.
She hasd written that Umesh Pal was not a witness in the murder of MLA Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was a litigant in his kidnapping case in which his testimony was recorded on August 16-17, 2016.
In the letter, Shaista alleged:
"Umesh Pal was not a witness in the Raju Pal murder case, so Ateeq or Ashraf had no motive to get him killed, a serious political conspiracy which can be unearthed only through an unbiased investigation as the Prayagraj Police are completely working under the pressure of the minister."
"Umesh Pal was not a witness in the Raju Pal murder case, so Ateeq or Ashraf had no motive to get him killed, a serious political conspiracy which can be unearthed only through an unbiased investigation as the Prayagraj Police are completely working under the pressure of the minister."
As per the letter two police officers had taken contract from Atiq's opponents to kill him.
"Wrote to CM Yogi that after your statement of mixing them in the soil, they have got full opportunity to kill my husband, brother-in-law and sons."
"Wrote to CM Yogi that after your statement of mixing them in the soil, they have got full opportunity to kill my husband, brother-in-law and sons."
Shaista had requested CM Yogi to protect her husband, brother-in-law and sons. In this letter, she demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire matter.
It may be noted that Shaista Parveen is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head. Raids are being conducted to catch her.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.