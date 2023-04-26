Bareilly: Management college chief shot by student, critical

logo

 

Abhishek Agarwal, the Chairman of Bareilly's Lotus Institute of Management, was shot and seriously injured while he was entering his office on Wednesday. Read More

Wednesday April 26, 2023 10:09 PM, IANS

[Image for representation]

Bareilly (UP): Abhishek Agarwal, the Chairman of Bareilly's Lotus Institute of Management, was shot and seriously injured while he was entering his office on Wednesday, police said.

He has been admitted to SRMS Hospital in Bareilly in a critical condition.

'Old dispute'

According to the college staff, the college chairman was shot by a student, identified as Shrestha Saini, resident of Prem Nagar in Bareilly.

SP, Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal, who has reached the college, said that the accused is a student of B Pharm third year and reportedly had a dispute with the college Chairman.

He said that a police team has been deployed in search of the accused student.

 

