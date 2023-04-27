Tamil Nadu 12th HSE +2 Result Date Announced

TN HSE +2 Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has officially confirmed to declare Class 12 HSE +2 result on May 08 2023.
TN HSE +2 result will be declared on the board's official website at 09:30 am, the board has officially confirmed.
"HSE(+2) Results is expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, @ 09:30 Hrs", the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu said in a single message posted on its website.
Upon result, the students will be able to check and download their result on tnresults.nic.in.
Since thousands of students check their result simultaneously after the release, website response time becomes longer, and sometimes it even crashes.
The Directorate therefore provides alternate ways to check the TN Plus 2 result. This includes alternate websites - dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
Candidates can also check their result via SMS. For this candidates are required to write “TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH” on their cell phone and send it to 09282232585 or 919282232585.
TN HSE Plus 2 exam was held from March 13 to April 3, 2023.
Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20.
TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams.
Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.
