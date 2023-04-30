NEET City Intimation Slip 2023 Released, Admit Card Soon

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Sunday published NEET City Intimation Slip 2023 on its official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the Applicants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023, and not admit card.
The NTA said it will release NEET 2023 Admit Card soon.
By the time the NTA releases the NEET Admit Card, candidates can download Advanced City Intimation Slip.
“This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2023 shall be issued later”, the NTA said.
“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website “neet.nta.nic.in” w.e.f. 30 April 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin”, the NTA said.
National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2023 at different Centres located in 499 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.
The National Testing Agency counducts NEET UG every year for the students who wish to get admission in First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses. The NEET medical entrace is compulsory for admission in these medical courses.
More than 18 lakh students from India and abroad appear for the important entrance exam to grab one of just 1.5 lakh seats.
