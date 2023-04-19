NEET UG (2023) Admit Card releasing soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023 Admit Card Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon the admit card of the students who have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on its official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Prior to releasing NEET UG Admit Card or NEET Hall Tickets, the NTA will release Exam City Intimation Slip for the candidates who are seeking admission in various medical and para-medical courses and have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 on the NEET official website.
NEET Exam City Intimation Slip gives the details of the exam city allotted to the registered candidates.
Candidates should note that Intimation Slip is just an indicator and not admit card. Along with exam city intimation slip, the NTA will also release NEET exam centres list.
Along with intimation slip, the NTA will also release a sample OMR sheet and also a step by step guideline explaining “How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet”.
The NTA normally releases NEET Admit Card 7-8 days before the exam. Accordingly, NEET 2023 Admit Catrd is most likely will be released by end of April as the NEET 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday May 7, 2023.
Once released NEET admit card will be available for download on the NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 will be conducted at different centres located in 546 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.
Students appearing for NEET can in the meantime use the NEET Mock Test to become familiar with the exam and question pattern.
"Students set to appear for exams by National Testing Agency can now take mock tests on their newly launched mobile app", NTA said.
"The ‘National Test Abhyas’ app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview", NTA said.
In 2022, NTA had conducted NEET UG on July 17. The entrance test was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.
NEET UG 2022 result was declared on September 7. According to the NTA, Rajasthan girl Tanishka had bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). For syllabus and NEET counselling candidates can refer Information Brochure.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.