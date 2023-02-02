EmSat made optional for University admissions in UAE

Dubai: In a major relief for students studying in the United Arab Emirate (UAE), the Ministry of Education has made Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) optional for those seeking admission in the local universities.
The decision taken by the Ministry of Education (MoE) for UAE-based Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will apply from the current academic year i.e. 2023– 2024.
A circular in this regard was issued by the ministry back in December 2022. The ministry reiterated its decision in a statement released Thursday February 02, 2023.
Launched in 2019, EmSAT is a national system of computer-based tests, and assesses the skills and knowledge of graduates from both private and public schools within and outside the UAE. The entrance test was earlier compulsory for all admissions in the UAE at university level.
Students who obtain a “Letter of No Objection to be Conditionally Admitted” are exempted from EmSAT requirements.
A student after successfully completing one academic year at high school level, which in turn allows the relevant higher education institution to grant the student final admission, can apply for the no objection letter.
"The new circular defines clear and flexible paths for students that enable them to obtain final admission to higher education institutions in the country if they successfully pass an academic year", Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, is quoted as saying by the Arabian Business.
Talking to Gulf News, Al Falasi said the latest changes are part of the government's efforts to develop a system at par with international level.
“The decision is part of the ongoing efforts to develop a national education system that aligns with international best practices”, he said.
“Universities will also decide on the minimum test requirement based on the programme students enrol”, he said.
