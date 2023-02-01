logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Science & Technology

Google's 'Apprentice Bard', LaMDA based chatbots to take on ChatGPT

Google is testing ChatGPT-like products, which use its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology. Read More

Wednesday February 1, 2023 5:58 PM, IANS

Google's 'Apprentice Bard', LaMDA based chatbots to take on ChatGPT

San Francisco: Google is testing ChatGPT-like products, which use its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology, media reports said.

Under new AI-powered chat products, the tech giant is testing a chatbot called "Apprentice Bard," where employees can ask questions and receive detailed answers similar to ChatGPT, also a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer form, reports CNBC, citing sources.

The testing follows an all-hands meeting where employees expressed concerns about the company's competitive edge in AI, given the sudden popularity of ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed startup.

Moreover, Google's parent company Alphabet is working on a project under its cloud unit called Atlas, which is a "code red" response to ChatGPT, the large-language chatbot that took the public by storm late last year, said the report.

 

Further, it mentioned that Apprentice Bard, which looks similar to ChatGPT, includes a feature in which answers can include recent events, which ChatGPT doesn't have yet.

"As a result of ChatGPT, the LaMDA team has been asked to prioritise working on a response to ChatGPT," read one internal memo viewed by CNBC.

"In the short term, it takes precedence over other projects," the email said.


Apprentice Bard took the place of "Meena", a previous version of a smart chatbot that had been launched internally but was later discontinued, said the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer behind AI-driven ChatGPT which has become a rage.

The tech giant, which infused $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, did not divulge the investment amount in the "third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI". Earlier reports had claimed Microsoft may infuse up to $10 billion in OpenAI.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Budget 2023 Impact: Life insurance stocks sink over new Tax structure

Budget 2023 Impact: Life insurance stocks sink over new Tax structure
Also Read
Union Budget 2023 Live: Budget Highlights
Logo