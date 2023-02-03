Maha MLC Polls: Cong rebel Tambe wins Nashik; BJP loses Gadkari, Fadnavis home turf

Mumbai: Congress rebel candidate Satyajeet Tambe has won from the Nashik Graduate Constituency election 2023 result of which was announced late in the evening Thursday.
The polling for the Nashik and Amravati Graduates' constituencies, and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Konkan Teachers' constituencies were held on January 30, 2023.
Over 2.5 lakh graduate voters from the five districts — Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar — were eligible for voting. Out of them some 49% voted in the polling held on Monday. The votes were counted on Thursday February 02, 2023.
Satyajeet Tambe is son of Dr Sudhir Tambe, close kin of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat who had won the seat in the past three elections. The Congress had announced his candidature however he ditched the party on the last day of filing nomination, and instead fielded his son Satyajeet.
It was later transpired that the MVA comprising of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena decided to back Satyajeet Tambe even though there were indications that they will support BJP rebel Shubhangi Patil.
Satayjeet himself later indicated that he is in the Congress party. Finally, he won the elections taking the rein of power from his father.
In a major electoral setback for the BJP in one of its most significant bastions, the candidate for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition defeated the party's contender in polls to a Maharashtra Legislative Council seat in Nagpur which also hosts RSS headquarters.
Sitting MLC Nago Ganar, was contesting in Nagpur as Independent supported by the BJP, against Congress' MVA-backed Sudhakar Adbale of Vidarbha Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh. Adbale unseated Ganar from the seat in the tough elections.
In the Konkan teachers’ constituency, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Balaram Patil.In Aurangabad, sitting NCP MLC Vikram Kale defeated BJP's Kiran Patil with a comfortable margin to retain the important teachers’ constituency.
MVA backed Congress nominee Dhiraj Lingade won the Amravati Graduate Constituency defeating BJP MLC Ranjeet Patil.
