UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 on May 28, Apply before Feb 21

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started receiving application for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 through its official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC had released the notification for Civil Services Preliminary 2023 Examination on February 01 and simultaneously started online registration of the candidate on the same day.
According to the UPSC notification, the last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 has been fixed as February 21, 2023.
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam this year will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023, according to the UPSC Calendar released earlier.
The candidates who will clear the prelim exam will become eligible to appear for UPSC Civil Services (Main) exam which will be followed by Personal Interview.
1. Click here to go to the official website: upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on
the link marked as "Click Here" under Link.
3. Click on "New Registration".
4. Fill the form and submit. Upload sign and photo.
5. Pay the exam fees (online and offline).
Candidates should note that they need to upload sign and photo in the presecribed size and dimension.
The UPSC Civil Sevices Prelims and Indian Forest Services exam (Prelims) will be held on the same day. As per the UPSC Calendar, UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 and Indian Forest Services exam (Prelims) will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023 on single day.
On the other hand, Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held in 5 days starting from Friday September 15, 2023.
Candidates should also note that scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first.
“The size of the file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.
After uploading your photograph, candidates will require to upload her/his scanned signature in JPG format.
“The size of each file (signature) should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.
The UPSC said the admit card (e Admit Card) for the CSE Prelims will be issued three weeks before the exams.
Meanwhile, the UPSC is conducting the personal interview of the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Main exam 2022. The last date as per schedule is March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 could be declared in April last week or May first week.
