Nokia X30 5G on sale from Feb 20, pre-order now

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new 'Nokia X30 5G' smartphone which features a 6.43-inch 90Hz PureDisplay, in the country.
The new smartphone is available for pre-booking in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration, the company said in a statement.
It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20.
"We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global.
The phone features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail.
The X30 5G comes with a 16MP front selfie camera, and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to optimise the potential of 5G.
"It is protected by a big three years of warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it's designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes," the company said.
