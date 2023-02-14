UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link to Download

UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released on its official website upmsp.edu.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Board Secondary Matric Class 10 and Intermediate Class 12 Examinations to be held in the month of February/March 2023.
Students appearing for Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th board exams should note that their admit cards have been released and published on the website. However, they cannot directly download. Instead, they need to contact their respective shools to collect them.
The UP board has meanwhile also asked the principals and concerned staff in respective junior colleges and high schools to download the registered students' admit card, do verification and distribute to the students. Before that the colleges and school should sign and stamp the admit card released by the UP board.
As per the date sheet released by the UP board, exams for Class 10 and Class 12 both will begin on February 16, 2023. However, UP 10th exams will end on March 03, 2023 whereas UP 12th exams will continue till March 04, 2023.
"Both the examinations will be held at 8,752 centres across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh", UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla, had said earlier.
• Students should note that they cannot directly download their admit card. They should collect it from their respective schools and colleges.
• Students should note that they cannot directly download their admit card. They should collect it from their respective schools and colleges.
• After collecting the admit card from respective schools, students should check if their name, photo, school name, exam centre and other important details are correct and have no errors.
• Students should keep their admit cards safe till the exams are over as the admit card will be checked before all papers of the 10th Matric and 12th Inter board exams.
• After collecting the admit card from respective schools, students should check if their name, photo, school name, exam centre and other important details are correct and have no errors.
• Students should keep their admit cards safe till the exams are over as the admit card will be checked before all papers of the 10th Matric and 12th Inter board exams.
Over 58 lakh students have registered for UP 10th High School (UPMSP HSC) and 12th Intermediate exams this year. Of them 31.2 lakh students are for Class 10 Secondary Exams and 27.5 lakh students are for Class 12 Inter or Higher Secondary.
For the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets. The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students because in the previous years there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.
Also, answer sheets given to the students will have barcodes and monograms on them.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.