Tuesday February 14, 2023 5:36 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Income Tax 'survey' at BBC Delhi, Mumbai offices

New Delhi:Income Tax department officials on Tuesday conducted "survey" operations at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, according to sources.

The development, seen as IT raid, came just weeks after the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) released a two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Employees phones seized

According to reports, the employees of the broadcasting corporation were asked not to use their computer systems and phones, including their personal ones, during the raid.

Reports quoting sources said the employees working in the afternoon shift at the BBC's Delhi office were asked to work from home, while those present in the office were asked to leave early.

 

In Delhi, the Income Tax officials reached the BBC office at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said the sources.

The sources also said that the team reached there to verify documents.

'Act of intimidation'

The Congress on Tuesday termed the Income Tax department's survey operations at the BBC office as an 'act of intimidation' and said the government was scared of criticism.


Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said:

"The I-T raid at BBC's offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism."

"We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he added.


