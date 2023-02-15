Free Press strengthens democracy: Read US reaction on IT raids on BBC

Washington: The US has reaffirmed its conviction that "free press strengthens democracy" as a general rule without seeking to impose its views directly on the searches of BBC offices by income tax authorities in Delhi and Mumbai.
"I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said while responding to a question at the daily press briefing.
"Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well."
"We support the importance of free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world", he said.
"It has strengthened this democracy here in this country; it has strengthened India's democracy. These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world", he said.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the British Broadcasting Corporation's offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The officials said the operation was part of a tax evasion investigation.
The surprise action comes weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.
When asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said:
"I couldn't say. We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement."
Meanwhile, searches at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai continued all night, spilling over to the second day. Following this BBC in e-mails to employees asked all but the broadcast department to work from home.
"Employees can refrain from answering questions on personal income if asked so. They should answer other salary-related queries," said the broadcaster, advising its staff to cooperate with the officials and "answer questions comprehensively".
