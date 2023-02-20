KEAM 2023 Engineering, Pharmacy schedule released

KEAM 2023: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has released the date and schedule of KEAM 2023 that will be held after Plus Two (Class 12th) Feb/March 2023 exams.
Kerala entrance exam KEAM is conducted every year for admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and other professional courses.
The CEE Kerala however has released the date and schedule of KEAM 2023 Engineering and Pharmacy.
The date and schedule of KEAM 2023 Architecture, Medical and other courses will be released later.
According to the notification released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2023 for Engineering and Pharmacy will be held on Wednesday May 17, 2023.
“The KEAM 2023 for Engineering and Pharmacy will consist of two papers – Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper 2 (Mathematics)”, the CEE Kerala said.
“KEAM 2023 will be held in two sessions. The first session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on May 17, 2023 will be of Paper -1 (Physics and Chemistry)”, the CEE Kerala said.
“The second session from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm on May 17, 2023 will be of Paper -2 (Mathematics)”, the CEE Kerala said.
The CEE Kerala has not published the KEAM Exam Pattern. However, as per the last year’s notification, each paper will consist of 120 questions carrying 4 marks each.
There will be negative marking and every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.
KEAM Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharmacy last year was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala along with Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. KEAM 2022 result along with toppers list was published on August 05, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.