Sherry Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal elected Delhi’s Mayor, Dy Mayor

New Delhi: Sherry Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, both members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have been respectively elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor Wednesday February 22,2023.
Elections to elect new Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held today after the last three abortive attempts.
The MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections were held today after Supreme Court’s intervention.
The election to elect new Mayor was held first and later the newly elected members cast their votes to elect Deputy Mayor.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Sherry Oberoi won the Delhi MC Mayor elections defeating Rekha Gupta of the Bhartia Janata Party (BJP).
A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected councilors out of 250 voted in the election of Delhi. Nine members of Congress abstained from voting.
Of the total 266 total votes cast for the MCD Mayoral elections, Sherry Oeroi bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, could get only 116 votes.
The Delhi Deputy Mayor election today was also won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
According to the final result declared today, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal bagged a total of 147 votes and defeated Bhartiya Janata Party's Kamal Bagri who got only 116 votes. Two votes were found invalid.
BJP MP from east Delhi Gautam Gambhir did not cast the vote in the Deputy Mayor polls.
Delhi Mayor Sherry Oberoi holds a PhD in management studies from IGNOU's School of Management Studies. Along with Delhi University, She also taught at several other universities such as NMIMS, IP and IGNOU.
Aaley Muhammad Iqbal is 3rd Time Muncipal Councillor of MCD ward Chandni Mahal and former Chairman City Zone MCD. He is a businessman.
Previous three meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.
The meeting of the MCD House held on February 6 was adjourned amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of Aldermen's voting rights.
