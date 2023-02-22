Social worker, 5 others from Karnataka die in road mishap near Madinah

Gulbarga (Karnataka): A renowned social worker from Gulbarga and five other pilgrims from Karnataka have died in a road accident on Makkah-Madinah Highway Wednesday February 22, 2023.
According to the reports coming from Gulbarga, Mohammed Zainuddin,a renowned social worker, along with a group of pilgrims were on their way to the Prophet’s City Madinah from the Holy City Makkah when their bus met with the accident.
Mohammed Zainuddin and seven others including five others from Karnataka died on the spot whereas 20 other pilgrims have been critically injured.
The deceased on Umrah visit have been identified as Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid, Shifa Sullaid - all from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum hailed from Gulbarga district.
The two other victims are the driver of the bus and a catering employee of a tour group, according to preliminary information.
Among the 20 pilgrims badly injured in the road mishap, five are from Gulbarga. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams.
The tragic incident occurred around 150 kilometres from Madinah. Indian Consulate officials are in touch with the families of the victims.
Meanwhile, volunteers of Gulbarga Welfare Society, a Karnataka NRI organisation in Saudi Arabia, reached Madinah City to assist the kin of the pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for the burial of the victims, Telangana Today quoted Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society as saying.
