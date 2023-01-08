In a first, British Airways uniform includes Hijab, Jumpsuit

London: In a first, British Airways has included Hijab and tunics options for female cabin crew in its new uniform unveiled Friday.
In another first, British Airways has also included jumpsuits in its newly designed uniform.
“The collection of garments, created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng OBE, will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s colleagues from Spring 2023”, the company said in a statement.
The collection features a tailored three-piece suit for men with regular and slim fit style trousers and dress, skirt and trouser options for women, as well as a modern jumpsuit – which is an airline first. A tunic and hijab option has also been created for the global carrier, the company said.
Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, has described the new uniform futuristic, iconic representation of British Airways brand and modern Britain.
“Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers”, Doyle said.
“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this", he added.
Before unveiling the new design, the British Airlines had conducted secret trials and collected feedback from its employees.
“To make sure that each garment is fit for purpose, the airline has been putting the uniform to the test over the last six months in secret trials. Cabin and flight crew uniforms have been put through their paces on cargo flights across Europe while engineers have been secretly wearing the new uniforms while maintaining aircraft out of sight in Manchester and Cotswold Airports”, the company said.
“Many of the outdoor garments have also been tested in deluge showers and freezers at -18 degrees Celsius to ensure they’re water resistant, durable and fit for extreme weather conditions, like some of those seen recently”, it added.
“During the trials colleagues gave feedback on the practicability of the garments, resulting in amendments ahead of the rollout”, the company said.
