Hajj Application 2023 Saudi Arabia: Payment Options Released

Hajj Application 2023 Saudi Arabia: In yet another move to make the annual pilgrimage easier and accessible to all, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah Saudi Arabia allowed pilgrims to Hajj 2023 Package Cost in three instalments.
Releasing the instalment plan for domestic Hajj pilgrims, the ministry said Saudi citizens, expats and those living in the Kingdom can pay their total cost of pilgrimage in three instalments.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Twitter that domestic pilgrims are permitted to pay 20% of the total amount as the first instalment within 72 hours of reserving a spot.
The second instalment, equal to 40% of the Haj package cost, is due by 7th Rajab 1444 AH (29 January 2023).
The third and final instalment is due by 10th Shawwal 1444 AH (30 April 2023), less than two months before the Hajj season begins in late June this year, the ministry said.
“Those who wish can also pay the entire cost of Hajj package in one go”, the ministry said.
The Ministry opened electronic registration for booking a spot for Hajj on Thursday. Domestic pilgrims, including expats in the Kingdom, can apply via Ministry’s website or Nusuk portal.
Saudi Arabia has launched four packages for domestic Hajj pilgrims this year, with prices ranging from SR 3,984 to SR 13,150.
Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw for the domestic pilgrims this year and whoever applies for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
This is in contrast to the previous year when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.
For Hajj 1444 AH however the Kingdom has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.
“The reservation is confirmed for all those who are applying for Hajj and the payment is made in time”, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has decided to organise Hajj Expo 2023 Conference and Exhibition from January 09 to 12, 203.
The four-day event is part of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah's efforts to build an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of services and solutions to serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques.
Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Makkah, Arafat, Mina and adjoining holy places performed once in a year.
