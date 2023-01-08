JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Time Table 2023 released

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday released the exam schedule and time table of Classes Xth (Secondary) and XII (Intermediate) to be conducted in the months of March and April 2023.
As per the schedule, exams for JAC Jharkhand Class Xth and Class XIIth both the exams will begin on March 14, 2023.
However, JAC 10th exams will end on April 03 whereas JAC 12th exams will continue till April 05, 2023.
Besides the official website, the JAC Board Exams 2023 Time Table has also nee published in local newspapers.
The exams will be held in morning and afternoon two sessions. Class 10 Secondary exams will be held in the morning session whereas 12th Inter will be held in forenoon session.
The timing of the morning session is from 09:45 am to 01:05 pm whereas the timing of forenoon session will be 02:00 pm to 05:20 pm.
Class 10 Mathematics paper will be held on March 24 27 whereas Science and English will be held on March 27 and 29, 2023 respectively.
Class 12 Mathematics/Statistics paper will be held on March 27 whereas Science and English will be held on March 27 and 29, 2023 respectively.
Class 12th students who are appearing for Arts and Commerce streams can also check the exams time table released on the website.
Along with the time table of regular exams, the JAC has also published the dates and schedules of 10th and 12th Pracical Exams that will be held from February 02 to March 04, 2023.
As per the board exam 2023 schedule released by the JAC, Class 10 admit card will be released on January 28, 2023. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 admit card 2023 will be released on January 30, 2023.
The JAC is likely to declare the 10th and 12th result 2023 in the last week of May or June first week.
In 2022, JAC 10th result was announced on June 22, 2022 whereas the result of 12th Inter board exam 2022 was declared on June 30.
