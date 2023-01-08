logo

 

Showcased at CES 2023: Wireless TV that sticks to wall without mounts

Sunday January 8, 2023 3:44 PM, IANS

San Francisco: An in-home entertainment startup based in the US, Displace, has unveiled the world's first truly wireless TV, which sticks to the wall without a mount, at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

The 55-inch TV comes with a 4K display and is powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system, reports ZDNet.

Active Loop Vacuum Technology

It is also transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace TV's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology.

 

"The Active Loop Vacuum technology will reinforce itself ever so often to keep the TV in place," Displace CEO Balaji Krishnan, was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the company says each TV averages about a month of total battery life for an average usage of six hours of active TV time per day.

Smart TV

Krishnan further said that the company will also offer an app to control the TV from your smartphone.

 


The TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

The product will release in late 2023 at $2,999 per unit, according to the company.


