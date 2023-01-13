Tamil Language now mandatory in all state govt recruitment exams

Chennai: A Bill mandating a compulsory Tamil language paper for recruitment to Tamil Nadu government services was passed by the state Assembly on Friday.
The bill amends the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 for the purpose.
Tabling the Bill, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan recalled that a compulsory Tamil language paper was introduced for direct recruitment to all competitive examinations in the state, through the government order of December 1, 2021.
"It is meant to protect the interests of Tamil youths", he said.
"To give statutory effect to the said executive order, the government has decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 2016) suitably and to validate any action taken or anything done based on the said order," he said.
The minister pointed out that unlike the legislation enacted by the erstwhile AIADMK government which permitted the candidates to clear the Tamil paper within two years from the date of recruitment, as per the legislation brought by the DMK government, the Tamil language paper is compulsory for recruitment.
The Tamil Nadu House adopted the Bill by voice vote and was later adjourned sine die.
Exams to fill various vacancies in the state are conducted by Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board.
The board releases notification for the vacancies and also details guidelines for the recruitment exams.
