Golden Globe 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' of 'RRR', Austin Butler of 'Elvis' among winners

Los Angeles: India is all set to bring in the Golden Globe 2023 home as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' won the Best Original Song, Motion Picture at the 80th Golden Globes.
'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from "Where the Crawdads Sing", "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio", "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli.
He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.
While accepting the award, he said:
"Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."
'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.
It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.
Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.
Austin Butler's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biographical film 'Elvis' has won him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama at the ongoing award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.
In his speech, Austin said:
"My boy. my boy, woo. All my words are leaving me."
He also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience, "Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the 'Pulp Fiction' script when I was 12", he says to Pitt and Tarantino, respectively, and also gave thanks to Elvis Presley himself: "You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much."
Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Thanking director Baz Luhrmann, Austin said:
"I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported."
'The Banshees of Inisherin' was feted with with Best Screenplay, Motion Picture at the ongoing 80th Golden Globe Awards here.
The film was competing in the category against 'Tar', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Women Talking' and 'The Fabelmans'.
Martin McDonagh, who has directed, written, and co-produced film, joked while taking the honour on stage.
He wrote:
"Thankyou. I wrote the script for donkey and horse. I wrote Colin and Brandon. Their nuanced performance blew me. Thank you all."
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star.
It reunites Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh's directorial debut 'In Bruges'.
Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg won the Best Director - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his semi-autobiographical film 'The Fabelmans'. This is his third win and 20th nomination at the Golden Globes.
Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama, Spielberg said: "I've been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story," reports 'Variety'.
i just find it magical that ke huy quan is having this well deserved and amazing awards season run…alongside steven spielberg who cast him in his first film pic.twitter.com/0VTu182fsX— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 11, 2023
He continued:
"I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. 'E.T.' Has a lot to do with this story. 'Close Encounters' has a lot to do with this story. But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until ('Fabelmans' co-writer) Tony Kushner (and I) were working on 'Munich' a long time ago, (and he) started telling me about all these stories about (his) life. And we started a conversation."
He further mentioned, quoted by 'Variety':
"The conversation lasted all through 'Munich,' all through 'Lincoln' and 'West Side Story'. And my wife Kate was always saying, 'You have to tell this'. And during COVID, I didn't know if any of us were going to have the chance to tell any of our stories again in March, April, May of 2020".
Spielberg added:
"Everything I've done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it's not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story... But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured it out when I turned 74 years old. I said, 'You better do it now'. And I'm really, really happy I did."
Amanda Seyfried and Evan Peters were named the Best Performance by an actress and actor and 'The White Lotus' lifted the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards.
For the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television, 'The White Lotus' competed with, 'Black Bird', 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'The Dropout' and 'Pam & Tommy'.
Mike White, who took the award for the series, was in a mood for fun as he said while accepting the award:
"I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I am drunk. Thank you HBO. Thank you HFPA."
To the cast, he quipped:
"I would take a bullet for you, not in the heart, maybe in the foot or something."
'The White Lotus' follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain whose stay is affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television was won by Seyfried for 'The Dropout', based on documents of the disgraced biotechnology company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.
Mike White is so drunk and hilarious. he just called out every famous person in the audience for passing on White Lotus. a true icon lol"I know you all passed! You all passed on this show! So, yes, it's very gratifying to have this moment." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/a3qh4Sufis— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023
Others in the category who were nominated included Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy'), Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Lily James ('Pam & Tommy') and Julia Roberts ('Gaslit').
Taron Egerton ('Black Bird'), Colin Firth ('The Staircase'), Andrew Garfield ('Under the Banner of Heaven') and Sebastian Stan ('Pam & Tommy') were competing against Evan Peters ('Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story').
Peters won the honour for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television.
'Dahmer' is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.
